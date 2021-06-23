Restyaboard is a great open source Task Management software

Microsoft rolled out a new Task Manager feature named Eco Mode. The main purpose of this new addition is to help you cut back on the CPU processing power on apps that greatly eat it up, so that your computer could run smoothly and efficiently. What happens on your computer is that sometimes, certain apps can take in huge chunks of the CPU’s power, and by easing out those apps’ resource consumption, the Eco mode ensures equitable distribution to the other apps too. Today, we will talk about how this Eco mode can help you kick your system’s performance up a notch. This feature ie being tested and will be rolled out to the final Windows 10 versions shortly.