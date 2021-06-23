Massachusetts Rep. Claire Cronin to be nominated as ambassador to Ireland

At the end of 2017, Abhijit Das was running two hotels and a luxury yacht as well as a long-shot bid for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Massachusetts. At the time, Das marketed himself to voters in the 3rd Congressional District of the state as a Democrat who thought and acted independently, an experienced constitutional lawyer and “an entrepreneur at heart,” the owner of an innovative hotel company made of up more than 100 full-time staff members, according to his campaign’s website, “Das for Congress.”