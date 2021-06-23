Massachusetts Rep. Claire Cronin to be nominated as ambassador to Ireland
Claire Cronin, a high-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, will be nominated to serve as ambassador to Ireland, the White House announced Wednesday. The Majority Leader, who represents parts of Easton and Brockton, was a top surrogate for President Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign. During the virtual roll call for the Democratic National Convention, Cronin cast the Bay State delegation’s vote standing in front of the Massachusetts State House.www.masslive.com