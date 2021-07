NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a great day for baseball out in Curtis, Nebraska today. Fans showed up to Mill Park to watch the Curtis Outlaws face off against Imperial. Imperial started things off with a lead-off walk. Their lead-off batter steals his way around the diamond and was finally driven home by a fly ball to center. The Outlaws get their turn next in the batter’s box. Their leadoff batter reaches first on an error. The runner steals second but finds himself out at third after a ground ball was hit second. However, a line drive to center field moves a run across home plate and the Outlaws tie things up at one apiece.