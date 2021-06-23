Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to create a Search Folder in Outlook app

The Windows Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Search Folder is a virtual folder in the Microsoft Outlook app that provides all email items that match a set of search criteria if you want instant access to messages that match a specific set of criteria, irrespective of the folder the messages are in. After the folder is created, it is found in the navigation pane on the left. The folder containing the unread items is bold, and the folder whose content is not up to date is italic.

www.thewindowsclub.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shantel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Box#Virtual Folder#Microsoft Outlook#Folders#Click Ok Restart Outlook#A Database Administrator#A System Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Technologyjilaxzone.com

Here’s how to setup and use Google Photos Locked Folder

This article detailed the steps required to setup and use Google Photos Locked Folder. In case you have queries, post them on the comment section below. For other interesting articles, head to: Android, iOS, Games and Gaming, Tech, FREE Games and Stuffs and more on JILAXZONE. If you find this...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create a Lyrical Video in Windows 10 using Photos app

In this article, we will talk about how to create a lyrical video in Windows 10 using the Microsoft Photos app. If you were looking for a third-party software to create lyrics videos and didn’t already know that you can do so using the Photos app, here is a pleasant surprise for you. Here, I will be sharing a tutorial to guide you to create a lyrical video in Photos.
Entertainmentmakeuseof.com

How to Create an Infographic on Canva

Infographics are a visual representation of information in an attractive, easy-to-understand format. A user-friendly design tool like Canva enables you to transform complex numeric or written information into easy-to-read visuals. Whether or not you have design skills, you can use Canva to create high-quality infographics that are professional-looking. Just edit...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Windows 11 dev tools make creating apps easier than ever

Microsoft has several developer tools to help create apps for Windows 11. Improvements include a tool for making PWAs out of web apps and new features for native apps. Project Reunion is now known as Windows App SDK, and it allows developers to integrate Windows 11 features into apps while still targetting Windows 10.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Choiceworks app review: create a daily routine 2021

One of the best things you can do for a child is build a routine that they can follow on a daily basis as it helps to develop all kinds of key skills. The Choiceworks app is an educational app for kids that can be used on your iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone and focuses on three different boards which are Feelings, Waiting, and Schedule.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Google Form

Any business or project could use a handy survey or quiz, which you can easily make with Google Forms. All you need to do is decide what the digital document is about and then compose it in a few steps. Here’s a detailed guide on how to create a Google...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Create A Funnel Chart In R

Funnel Chart in R, A funnel chart is mainly used for demonstrates the flow of users through a business or sales process. This chart takes its name from its shape, which starts from a broad head and ends in a small neck. The number of users at each stage of...
Cell PhonesLumia UK

Create a simple Windows 11 app

This article will walk you through the steps of creating a simple Windows 11 app so you can get started using the new visuals and features of Windows 11. The app we will build here is just a basic showcase of some of the controls that have been updated with new styles and animations.
Computersvmware.com

MAC OS app folder as a file

I am starting to investigate Mac OS installers. I created one sample one this morning, and I believe I saw an option to make the app folder be seen like a file, but I cannot find where I saw this anymore. I cannot find it in the documentation either. Does...
Computersvmware.com

Gust and Folders coloring

As it is known visual things are fast to be recognized by human eyes and can fast your access to the things you looking for. as per my experience with folders Highlight programs I am asking if there is any option to color the icon for the gust in the VMware work station if any body can help that would be appreciated.
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

How to Hide and Unhide Folders and Files on Windows 10

If you’re a fan of minimalism, one of the surefire ways to may your OS cleaner is to hide folders and folders in Windows 10. Though Microsoft hides several folders by default, you may find that your drives fill up with rarely accessed content over time. This particularly true of...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Creating Customized ML Web Apps

If you have ever created a web app then you know the effort required to build one. It takes a lot of time to create web apps because we need to look out for UI components, create a machine learning model, create a pipeline to render it inside the application, etc. It requires a bit of experience and knowledge to make it work.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

How to use the Android Photos Locked Folder feature

The Google Photos Locked Folder feature has finally arrived and Jack Wallen wants to show you how to use it. It's funny how Google will announce a new feature in an upcoming rollout, only to then hold that feature back, even after the rollout has happened. One such feature is the long overdue Locked Folder feature in Google Photos. This new feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and then set for the June feature drop. The feature drop happened, but the Locked Folder option wasn't available. It took nearly two weeks for the feature to finally make it to my Google Pixel 5. Lo and behold, the feature is now on my Android device and it's everything I'd hoped it would be.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

The file or folder already exists on OneDrive

When a file is added to OneDrive, it syncs it across devices. If you deselect a folder from OneDrive and choose to sync, you may receive an error— The file or folder already exists on OneDrive. If this happens, then it’s because of the conflict between devices and even the online version.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to display two Time Zones in Outlook Calendar

In this tutorial, we will show you how to display two Time Zones in Outlook Calendar. By adding a second time zone to your Outlook Calendar, you can view the time zone of your as well as your client’s country. This will help you choose a particular time slot to quickly schedule the meetings, organize the tasks, etc.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

What is the AppData folder in Windows 10? How to find it?

When we install a program, it may go to either the Program Files folder or the Program Files x86 folder. Many of you might be aware of this fact. Every program has some customization features. When we run a program, we change its settings, customize its interface (if the feature is available), etc. This data is also stored on our computer’s hard disk, inside the AppData folder. In this article, we will discuss the AppData folder in detail.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update Apps and Games on Android

An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done. How to Check for App Updates on Android. The place to check...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to create your own podcast stations in the Podcasts app

Want to listen to all of your downloaded podcast episodes on your iPhone in one go, without needing to switch between them? Here's how to create a station in Podcasts that will play all of the new episodes of shows you select. Podcasts have become popular, with hundreds and thousands...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to create a Maps itinerary on iPhone

It is possible to plan out a multi-stop journey on your iPhone, but you can't do it with Apple Maps or Google Maps. Here's what you can do. You can't do it. Almost a decade after the launch of Apple Maps, you still cannot use it to plan a route that takes you to three or more different places. — That's not entirely true. If you are already en route down Interstate 95, you can get your iPhone to give you a kind of temporary diversion to a restaurant or gas station on the way.