How to create a Search Folder in Outlook app
A Search Folder is a virtual folder in the Microsoft Outlook app that provides all email items that match a set of search criteria if you want instant access to messages that match a specific set of criteria, irrespective of the folder the messages are in. After the folder is created, it is found in the navigation pane on the left. The folder containing the unread items is bold, and the folder whose content is not up to date is italic.www.thewindowsclub.com