Worcester, MA

Monopoly money promotion pays off: Ralph’s Tavern fills patio to draw votes to land on Worcester Monopoly board

MassLive.com
 6 days ago
The patio at Ralph’s Tavern was jam-packed with people with pockets full of Monopoly money Wednesday afternoon and owner Scot Bove couldn’t have been happier. The bar announced on Monday it would be accepting Monopoly money as a form of payment Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. to help encourage fans of the game to vote for the longtime Worcester watering hole to be featured as one of 34 locations on an upcoming Worcester edition Monopoly game.

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

#Monopoly Money#Ralph S Tavern#Worcester Monopoly#Polar Beverages#Instagram
