Monopoly money promotion pays off: Ralph’s Tavern fills patio to draw votes to land on Worcester Monopoly board

As the EcoTarium in Worcester searches for its next permanent leader, the museum announced Wednesday that Michael Halperson has been appointed interim president and CEO. “Being part of the EcoTarium’s search for its next permanent leader is a privilege. This wonderful organization engages the mind and spirit of both young and not-so-young; it has a flavor and momentum all its own. My assignment is to help the very capable team continue in the right direction.” said Halperson.