Turn on Fast Startup option is missing in Windows 10

The Windows Club
 7 days ago

On Windows 10, the Fast Startup is a built-in feature that is designed to start up your computer faster after the shutdown. This option is by default enabled and saves your valuable time from being wasted. But recently, some users reported missing this feature after making a force shut down to their computer. If you’re also facing such a problem on your computer, then this post will help you solve it. This post will show how to turn on the Fast Startup option missing in Windows 10.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fast Startup#Run Command Prompt#Uac#Admin#Command#The Control Panel#Select Power Options#Shutdown#Save
