Cuba says 2 of its vaccines are effective against COVID-19, but where is the data?

By Adriana Brasileiro, Miami Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba said this week that its Soberana 02 and Abdala coronavirus vaccines, two out of its five candidates, have shown high efficacy rates against COVID-19 as the island’s bet on a homegrown solution begins to bear fruit. BioCubaFarma, the government-owned pharmaceutical company, said late Monday that its three-dose Abdala vaccine...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Person
José Martí
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Iran#Iii#Twitter#Spanish#Latin American#Cuban American#Health Ministry
Health
Pfizer
Cuba
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vietnam
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Argentina
WorldThe Daily Star

Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials. Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two -...
Public HealthBradenton Herald

Cuba decided to make its own COVID-19 vaccines. Now it needs syringes

Cuba, which says it has developed five COVID-19 vaccine candidates and immunized about 2 million people in the island of 11 million, apparently didn’t plan for a crucial part of its vaccination campaign: syringes. As COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks, the lack of syringes looms as a major...
Pharmaceuticalsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Cuba Testing Its Own COVID-19 Vaccine On Children

The head of the Centre for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) in Cuba, says a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccination for children is currently underway and is progressing satisfactorily. According to Dr. Meiby de la Caridad Rodríguez González, the first anti-COVID-19 research in children and...
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA nod in India

Cambridge [UK]/New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): US biotechnology company Moderna on Tuesday announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation. With this, now four vaccines have been given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India.
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Canada is donating 13 million surplus shots to help poorer countries get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the pledge at the end of the G7 summit in England this morning, where the pandemic, climate change and China have dominated the agenda over the past two days. Canada...
Worldakipress.com

Uzbekistan may receive Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through COVAX

AKIPRESS.COM - Uzbekistan may receive Pfizer, Moderna or any other vaccine approved by the World Health Organization through COVAX program, Vice Chief of Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being and Public Health Service Botir Kurbanov said. "AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or any other vaccine approved by WHO will arrive in Uzbekistan in August...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
HealthBirmingham Star

Zimbabwe to allow use of ivermectin for research

Zimbabwe will allow a drug usually dispensed to treat parasite infections in humans and livestock to be used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients only for research, the health regulator said Monday. This comes after weekend media reports suggested it had given blanket approval for the widespread use of the...
Healthkfgo.com

Indonesia recommends Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12-17

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s food and drug agency has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech for children aged 12-17, the country’s COVID-19 task force said, as the country seeks to extend inoculations amid a surge in infections. Indonesia has reported record daily rises in cases of more...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Uganda Approves Herbal Treatment for COVID-19

KAMPALA, UGANDA - The World Health Organization has expressed concern about Uganda's approval of a locally made herbal treatment for COVID-19 amid a third wave of cases. The WHO has not approved the substance for COVID-19 treatment, but Ugandan pharmacists say they have little choice because drugs authorized for emergency use in developed countries are not available.
Medical & Biotechfundingnewsasia.com

Top US Health Research Institute

India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US’ National Institute of Health has said. The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that...
Public Healthfreenews.live

The symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus are listed

The Public Health Agency of England has listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. The new strain was named lambda and was initially detected in Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador at the end of 2020. Scientists believe that it differs from other strains by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of contagion. However, at the moment there is no data that the virus can provoke a more severe course of COVID-19.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

China Certified Malaria-free After 70-year Fight

China was certified as malaria-free on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, following a 70-year effort to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease. The country reported 30 million cases of the infectious disease annually in the 1940s but has now gone four consecutive years without an indigenous case. "We congratulate the people...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US, China decline Pakistan's 'Mango diplomacy'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): United States, China along with several other countries have declined to accept mangoes that Pakistan had dispatched to heads of over 32 countries as part of its "Mango diplomacy" initiative. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday dispatched boxes of the fruit but countries like US...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) says new data are encouraging and reinforce belief that COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showing activity against variants of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including additional versions of the Beta variant (B.1.351, first identified in South Africa), three lineage variants of B.1.617 (first identified in India), including the Kappa (B.1.617.1) and the Delta variants (B.1.617.2); the Eta variant (B.1.525, first identified in Nigeria); and the A.23.1 and A.VOI.V2 variants first identified in Uganda and Angola, respectively. These data were submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv.