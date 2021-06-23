Is the Atwatter's Prairie-Chicken Starting to Make a Comeback?

Recently, several readers e-mailed to show me photos of their antler finds, including one who found a rare matched pair from a 10-point buck. All three are dedicated hunters of shed deer antlers, and I’ve met others who hunt them every spring and summer. They’re a good excuse for outdoor oriented folk to get outside on nice days, spend some time in woods and fields, and hopefully come home with several antlers. If there’s a question — it’s how do you find such antlers? Because they might be dropped almost anywhere.