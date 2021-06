Our little boy is all grown up [sheds a single tear in the shape of a basketball]. • Team USA has officially revealed its 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics and practices will start in Las Vegas as soon as next week. According to NBA dot com, a training camp with begin on July 6th, and a five-game exhibition series that starts on July 10th will follow. LaVine will wear No. 5 as opposed to his normal No. 8, which will be sported by Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton.