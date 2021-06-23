35 Chic Wedding Nail-Art Ideas to Sport on Your Big Day

Nail art is a fantastic way to express yourself and show the world what you love. Whether it is bright french manicure or fruity nails that add a pop of color to your appearance or Y2K and retro aesthetic like pink and green swirls or checkered prints, there are so many different looks when it comes to your manicure to try out. You can experiment with various colors and techniques to find something that reflects your style. For those who want art that is symbolic, you can celebrate the female form with femme drawings or use the evil eye to bring you good luck and ward off negativity. Head to the salon, or do them yourself at home; nothing is stopping you from getting the manicure of your dreams. These cute nail art designs are exactly what you need, so keep reading and get inspired.