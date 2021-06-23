35 Chic Wedding Nail-Art Ideas to Sport on Your Big Day
If you normally wear nail art, there's a good chance you plan to make it part of your wedding day too. If that's the case, you're likely browsing through what feels like endless design choices, weighing your options based on a variety of different factors. If you're worried about not being "classic" enough and avoiding manicure ideas you love out of fear they're "too trendy," this is your sign to stop. Your big day is the time to let your personality shine, express yourself, and feel like the most beautiful version of yourself — wedding nail art and all.www.popsugar.com