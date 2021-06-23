Cancel
Science

UH student finds link to climate change with rainfall and cloud formation

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayla White, a recent graduate of the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Manoa, decided to pursue her passion for Global Environmental Science (GES) at UH's Department of Oceanography program. White's interest in GES stemmed from the interconnection of Earth's systems and learning environmental science, she dove more into human's impact...

Environmentweisradio.com

‘Megadrought’ in West directly linked to climate change, experts say

(NEW YORK) — The “megadrought” that’s plaguing much of the western U.S. is a direct consequence of warming global temperatures, according to experts. The term is used to describe a severe and intense drought that spans a couple of decades, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Brad Pugh told ABC News.
EnvironmentNature.com

Increased duration of pollen and mold exposure are linked to climate change

Pollen and molds are environmental allergens that are affected by climate change. As pollen and molds exhibit geographical variations, we sought to understand the impact of climate change (temperature, carbon dioxide (CO2), precipitation, smoke exposure) on common pollen and molds in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the largest urban areas in the United States. When using time-series regression models between 2002 and 2019, the annual average number of weeks with pollen concentrations higher than zero increased over time. For tree pollens, the average increase in this duration was 0.47 weeks and 0.51 weeks for mold spores. Associations between mold, pollen and meteorological data (e.g., precipitation, temperature, atmospheric CO2, and area covered by wildfire smoke) were analyzed using the autoregressive integrated moving average model. We found that peak concentrations of weed and tree pollens were positively associated with temperature (p < 0.05 at lag 0–1, 0–4, and 0–12 weeks) and precipitation (p < 0.05 at lag 0–4, 0–12, and 0–24 weeks) changes, respectively. We did not find clear associations between pollen concentrations and CO2 levels or wildfire smoke exposure. This study’s findings suggest that spore and pollen activities are related to changes in observed climate change variables.
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Climate change is real and impacting earth

With Delta County in exceptional drought, Michael Cox spent his June 2 column bashing climate science, describing normal weather, and proclaiming good news that Kiawah Island is still above sea level and Midwest states are wetter than average. Cox mocked those who believe humans are “more powerful than the mechanics that operate the big blue marble,” implying that humans are incapable of altering the global environment. Perhaps he’s not aware that global fish populations have plummeted more than 50% over the last 50 years due to overfishing, or that 200 years of industrial carbon dioxide emissions have made our oceans 30% more acidic. There’s no question mankind affects global change.
ScienceEurekAlert

IAU statement on climate change

The IAU calls on our community to develop and implement specific actions to help achieve the aims of the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change. The study of astronomy provides all citizens a unique perspective and view of the Universe that highlights the fragility of life on planet Earth. The first Kavli-IAU interdisciplinary symposium will be dedicated to climate change on planets in late 2022 or early 2023.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Resolving the formation of cold HI filaments in the high velocity cloud complex C

The physical properties of galactic halo gas have a profound impact on the life cycle of galaxies. As gas travels through a galactic halo, it undergoes dynamical interactions, influencing its impact on star formation and the chemical evolution of the galactic disk. In the Milky-Way halo, considerable effort has been made to understand the spatial distribution of neutral gas, which are mostly in the form of large complexes. However, the internal variations of their physical properties remains unclear. In this study, we investigate the thermal and dynamical state of the neutral gas in HVCs. High-resolution observations (1.'1) of the 21 cm line emission in the EN field of the DHIGLS HI survey are used to analyze the physical properties of the bright concentration C I B located at an edge of complex C. We use the Gaussian decomposition code ROHSA to model its multiphase content, and perform a power spectrum analysis to analyze its multi-scale structure. Physical properties of some 200 structures extracted using dendrograms are examined. We identify two distinct regions, one of which has a prominent protrusion extending from the edge of complex C that exhibits an ongoing phase transition from warm diffuse gas to cold dense gas and filaments. The scale at which the warm gas becomes unstable and undergoes a thermal condensation is about 15 pc, corresponding to a cooling time about 1.5 Myr. We find that a transition from subsonic to trans-sonic turbulence is associated with the thermal condensation. A large scale perspective of complex C suggests that hydrodynamic instabilities are involved in creating the structured concentration C I B and the phase transition therein. However, the details of the dynamical and thermal processes remain unclear and will require further investigation, through both observations and numerical simulations. (Shortened for arxiv)
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Climate Change Causes

The June 17 editorial “Facing up to climate change” implies Dr. Steven Koonin is a climate change ‘denier,’ a ‘unbeliever,’ in stark contrast to Dr. Benjamin Santer who is a ‘believer.’. Methinks, actually, both scientists agree it’s getting warmer, just not why. They disagree on knowing the cause(s). Koonin’s new...
CancerPhys.org

New findings on body axis formation

In the animal kingdom, specific growth factors control body axis development. These signaling molecules are produced by a small group of cells at one end of the embryo to be distributed in a graded fashion toward the opposite pole. Through this process, discrete spatial patterns arise that determine the correct formation of the head-foot axis. A research team at the Center for Organismal Studies (COS) at Heidelberg University recently discovered an enzyme in the freshwater polyp Hydra that critically shapes this process by limiting the activity of certain growth factors.
Environmentcaliforniaagtoday.com

Climate Change Affecting Water Availability

Unfortunately, California has had a lot of experience in dealing with drought. While that is not new to the state, what has changed are temperatures, which have a big impact on how we manage our water resources. Dr. Safeeq Khan is a water and watershed sciences extension specialist with the University of California Ag and Natural Resources.
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Yale Experts Explain Climate Change

Experts Dan Esty and Miranda Massie break down one of the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time. Climate change is the long-term change in the average weather patterns of Earth’s local, regional, and global climates. “For about the last ten thousand years, the Holocene period in geological...
Scienceksmu.org

These Bacteria Could Help Fight Climate Change, A 'Serendipitous' Finding

Washington University scientists are studying a type of bacteria with an ancient way of powering itself that could help counteract the very modern problem of climate change. The microbes, known as photoferrotrophs, steal electricity from iron. Like plants, they need sunlight to grow — and in the process, suck up climate-warming carbon dioxide.
Sciencehawaiipublicradio.org

UH Scientists Study Blue Coral’s 'Secret Sunscreen' Weathering Climate Change

Local marine biologists say Hawaiian blue rice coral may reveal important clues as to how some corals might weather climate change. New research from the Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute takes a closer look at this phenomenon—and the findings are good news. The Conversation’s...
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Vegetation growth in Northern Hemisphere stunted by water constraints in warming climate

Shift may reduce plants' ability to absorb atmospheric CO2. A first-of-its-kind large-scale study of vegetation growth in the Northern Hemisphere over the past 30 years has found that vegetation is becoming increasingly water-limited as global temperatures increase. The results are significant since vegetation is one of the biggest factors when...
Monroe, LAulm.edu

Student Nautica Jones connecting climate change and chenier forests

Nautica Jones is a ULM undergraduate majoring in biology. Thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Garden Club of America, she is studying Louisiana’s diminishing chenier forests. Siddharth Gaulee/ULM Photo Services. ULM's Nautica Jones wants to protect the dwindling chenier forests of Louisiana. University of Louisiana Monroe biology major Nautica...
EnvironmentNewswise

Last ice-covered parts of summertime Arctic Ocean vulnerable to climate change

Newswise — In a rapidly changing Arctic, one area might serve as a refuge – a place that could continue to harbor ice-dependent species when conditions in nearby areas become inhospitable. This region north of Greenland and the islands of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago has been termed the Last Ice Area. But research led by the University of Washington suggests that parts of this area are already showing a decline in summer sea ice.
ScienceRegister Citizen

Researchers predict smaller Chesapeake Bay dead zones

Researchers say the Chesapeake Bay likely will have a smaller than average oxygen dead zone this summer. The Daily Press reported Tuesday that this looks to be second year in row when the bay’s areas of low or no oxygen are lower than recent averages. A computer model predicts that...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Leading Scientist Warns an Irreversible Arctic Tipping Point May Already Be Triggered

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic warned on Tuesday. "The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," said Markus Rex.
AstronomyLegit Reviews

Researchers Say The Clouds Of Venus Are Too Dry For Life

An international team of researchers recently announced that it’s too dry for life to exist in the clouds of Venus. Scientists had previously hoped that microbes might inhabit the atmosphere after discovering the presence of a gas known as phosphine. When the gas was discovered, it was thought that the concentration couldn’t be explained by geological activity alone.