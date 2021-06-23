Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">. A DNA specialist said on Monday that visitors to Uptown Plaza mall in Tai Po had a lower risk of catching a more contagious coronavirus strain, compared to colleagues of the patients. Hong Kong has now confirmed two local cases of the Delta variant, and both worked at customer services in the mall. Gilman Siu from the Department of Health Technology and Informatics at Polytechnic University, said visitors to the mall wore masks and didn't need extended contact with customer service staff. He said it was almost certain the original patient – a 27-year-old man who worked part-time at Uptown Plaza – caught the virus at the airport, where he also worked, because the genome sequencing of his variant matched three infected arrivals from Indonesia. His 24-year-old colleague at Uptown Plaza was confirmed with the variant on Sunday. The building where she lives, Block 10 at Tai Po Centre, was locked down overnight for testing, but no new coronavirus cases were found in some 390 residents. The Delta variant was first detected in India, but has been identified in at least 92 countries. Experts believe it’s about 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which previously dominated new infections. ______________________________