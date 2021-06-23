Cancel
'The Amy and Adam Show:' Kordas, Inbee, Brooke discuss KPMG Women's PGA

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major of the year on the LPGA and Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley get you prepped with insight and interviews from Atlanta Athletic Club. Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park and Brooke Henderson discuss their expectations for this week on "The Amy...

www.golfchannel.com
Related
TennisLPGA

Jessica & Nelly Korda Look to Join Dad as Major Winner at KPMG Women’s PGA

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. When the...
Johns Creek, GAGolf Digest

Nelly Korda rises to the challenge with an inspired win at the KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a single shot, a 7-wood from 243 yards, that left her with a tap-in eagle on the fifth hole, Nelly Korda effectively defeated the entire field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ... save for one. The last woman standing in the way of Korda’s first major—and the validation of the 22-year-old’s status as the game’s next great player—was the one who had gone toe to toe with her all week while the rest of the contenders dropped one by one, unable to maintain the torrid pace. Lizette Salas was coming off a year from hell, having fought mental-health issues, and she had played all weekend like a woman restored. This wasn’t a championship she would give up easily, particularly after her last close call at a major, when she fell by a single shot to Hinaki Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open. On Friday and Saturday, while Korda battered Atlanta Athletic Club with a relentless onslaught, her game looking bogey-proof at worst, Salas held on like a terrier, putting together a brilliant front-nine 30 on Saturday and holding on for dear life after.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Atlanta Athletic Club outside of Atlanta, Ga. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lexi...
Golfchatsports.com

KPMG program to beef up LPGA statistics beginning at Women's PGA

ATLANTA – KPMG has been integral in pushing the women’s game forward. This week, they will take another step toward bringing more equity to golf by launching a statistical program aimed at providing the best female golfers in the world with the same insights used by their male counterparts. “Someone...
GolfBBC

Women's PGA Championship: Lizette Salas joins Nelly Korda in lead

-15 L Salas (US), N Korda (US); -10 P Tavatanakit (Tha), G Molinaro (Ita), C Boutier (Fra);. Selected others: -3 C Hull (Eng), L Maguire (Ire); -2 G Hall (Eng) Americans Lizette Salas and Nelly Korda share the lead going into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta.
Golfchatsports.com

Rangefinders in use at KPMG Women's PGA and opinions already vary

ATLANTA – Every major rule change in golf sparks endless debates between the old-schoolers, the adapters and the shifters – players who’ve changed opinions or have no preference. This year that major change is rangefinders. The PGA of America announced in February that it would allow the use of distance-measuring...
GolfLPGA

KPMG Brings Analytics to the LPGA Tour at the Women’s PGA Championship

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. The watchword...
Johns Creek, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Run of 6 birdies puts Nelly Korda on top at Women's PGA

Nelly Korda, fresh off an LPGA win last week, is in position for another. The 22-year-old Floridian birdied her final six holes Friday, and she holds a one-shot lead at the midpoint of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Ga. Korda fired a 9-under-par 63 at Atlanta Athletic...
GolfLPGA

Lizette Salas, Nelly Korda Sizzle Saturday at KPMG Women’s PGA

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. JOHNS CREEK,...
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Scorches Torrey Pines in Gorgeous New Photo from 2021 U.S. Open

Former professional golfer and Instagram favorite, Paige Spiranac sets the greens on fire with her gorgeous plaid dress as the 2021 US Open is set to begin in just two days. The professional-golfer-turned-social-media-influencer showed off her US Open look in a recent Instagram post while in San Diego Tuesday, as she prepares for the legendary tourney to begin.
Tennischatsports.com

What Team USA golfers will be wearing at Tokyo Olympics

We now know who will represent the U.S. at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. We also know what they'll wear. American golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will be outfitted in Adidas uniforms when they tee it up Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo. The apparel was designed with help from Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi.
SportsESPN

Korda sisters lead 4 Americans to Japan for Olympics

Nelly Korda goes to the Olympics as the No. 1 player in the world, and the Americans will have one extra player than they had in 2016. The 60-player field for Tokyo was set Tuesday, although players for the men's and women's competitions will not be certified until next week.
GolfESPN

PGA Tour to end COVID-19 testing after 50 official events

The PGA Tour began requiring COVID-19 tests more than a year ago when it returned to competition amid the pandemic. It will have overseen testing at 50 official PGA Tour events when the program ends next month. We are pleased to announce, after consultation with the PGA Tour medical advisers,...