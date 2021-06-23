Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Suicide Squad' Star Peter Capaldi Was Once Questioned in Connection to Bombing

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with The Guardian, star of the upcoming DC reboot The Suicide Squad, Peter Capaldi, revealed that he once had a brush with the law when he was a young man living in the UK. The Scottish actor explained that his accent got him noticed by the law. "In 1975, in York (I must have been 17): there was a bomb explosion," Capaldi explained. "It was 3 am, I was with some pals, and we were picked up by the police who, hearing our Scottish accents, seemed to connect us to the explosion. We were taken in for questioning, which was scary, but it didn’t take them long to suss out these fey youngsters were incapable of a bomb plot."

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Safran
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Scottish#Sci Fi#Jamesgunn#Total Film#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Suicide Squad Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Connects Superman To The Story, But Is It Henry Cavill's Version?

Back when DC first assembled its lethal band of classic villains for a Suicide Squad mission, director James Gunn was busy working for the competition (Marvel Studios) on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But once he was removed from that series, albeit temporarily, Warner Bros. swooped in and offered Gunn a shot at their insane and insanely violent super-villain. The result is coming to theaters and HBO Max in August, and the studio just dropped the latest colorful sizzle reel of the sheer madness that Gunn and his team have in store for DC fans.
MoviesCNET

The Suicide Squad trailer reveals who shot Superman

A fresh trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped Tuesday and shines the spotlight on Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The tech-enhanced mercenary went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, which earned the attention of squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). We also get more of the bitey King Shark...
MoviesBatman News

John Cena discusses The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker

John Cena is clearly pumped to be playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and the spinoff series for HBO Max, and he’s not afraid to share that enthusiasm. One of the biggest questions since The Suicide Squad was announced was whether or not it is a sequel or a reboot. Despite executives saying it’s something inbetween, fans are still confused. If you were hoping Cena would step in with a clear-cut answer, we’re afraid you’ll be disappointed.
Moviesgruntstuff.com

James Gunn Reveals ‘The Suicide Squad’ Runtime

James Gunn revealed how lengthy The Suicide Squad is lower than two months away from the DC movie’s debut in theaters and HBO Max. The final DC movie to come back out was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which had a hefty four-hour runtime, however it’s unlikely that can occur once more anytime quickly resulting from its distinctive circumstance. The subsequent DC movie is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which we now know for positive gained’t have the epic runtime some would possibly’ve anticipated.
MoviesGamespot

James Gunn Shares New Suicide Squad Images

DC's second chance at bringing their infamous to big screens is just over the horizon. Director James Gunn's take on the supervillains-turned-antiheroes will be hitting HBO Max and theaters in August, and leading up to the film's release, Gunn has been sharing details in interviews and on social media. Most...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CONFIRMED! The Suicide Squad will have post-credits

Following a well-known Marvel Studios custom, James Gunn confirmed the existence of post-credits scenes from The Suicide Squad. James Gunn has been one of the most talked about signings of DC Y Warner Bros., as the director was widely acclaimed for his work on the franchise of Marvel Studios from Guardians of the Galaxy. Thus, after reaching the competition with the best scrolls, the filmmaker plans to transport some customs from his old job for his next projects. Between these, The Suicide Squad.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Explains Connection To David Ayer’s Film

James Gunn recently addressed whether or not The Suicide Squad will contradict David Ayer’s 2016 film. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is if it will be a sequel or a reboot. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad film wasn’t well-received, but it was still a success financially. Ayer himself isn’t even a fan of the film that hit theaters in 2016, but Gunn is bringing several actors back.
Moviesabc17news.com

The new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer has dropped

The latest trailer for “The Suicide Squad” is here, thanks to some cast members who released it a little early, according to director James Gunn. The trailer features the squad being recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and fighting Starro, a telepathic starfish.
MoviesPolygon

The deal with Suicide Squad’s tentacled villain

For eagle eyed comics fans, trailers for The Suicide Squad have had the villainous writing on the wall for some time now. There have been glimpses of enemy soldiers sporting strange coverings on their faces, and a giant, tentacle-like foot crushing a car. Oh, and a full glimpse of a “kaiju” villain on a monitor-screen in the background.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Suicide Squad Will Screen at This Year’s Fantasia Fest

The Suicide Squad Will Screen at This Year’s Fantasia Fest. James Gunn’s twisted take on The Suicide Squad is less than two months away. However, Canadians are getting the film a little bit earlier. Anyone visiting this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal will have the opportunity to see the movie on August 4, a full two days before its wide release in the U.S.
Movieslrmonline.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Spotlights Bloodsport

Without a doubt, one of the most despicable people in the DC Universe is Amanda Waller. In the first Suicide Squad film, Viola Davis did a wonderful job making sure we hated her. By the looks of it, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, things won’t be any different. Today we were treated with a brand new trailer for The Suicide Squad which you can check out down below!
Moviesbbcgossip.com

This Suicide Squad Star’s Description Of The James Gunn Blockbuster Will Get Fans Seriously Hyped

Flula Borg describes his experience watching The Suicide Squad as a “fever dream,” and he is still in disbelief that he was a part of such a project. Borg calls the film a “magical genius adventure ride,” which is really interesting knowing what we know about the violent nature of DC’s latest film. But it’s clear that the actor is in awe of what James Gunn was able to do, and most of us would probably be geeking out too, if we had been able to star in a movie like this.
Combat Sportsjioforme.com

John Cena says we are not ready for a suicide squad

For those who weren’t originally intended to be part of the movie, John Cena is doing pretty well Suicide squad..The star acted as a peacemaker after his previous rival in the ring, Dave Bautista. Passed in favor of Zack Snyder Army of the Dead, And he is now getting his own HBO Max spin-off from the equation.
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official ‘Rain’ Trailer

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC line up. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad team heads into battle in new poster

Warner Bros has released a new poster of The Suicide Squad showing the whole team in action. According to the new poster that Warner has released of The Suicide Squad, the team is dying to save the world, again. The continuation or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, is the next film to arrive from DECU. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy From Marvel Studios, the film will see the return of DC comics’ craziest criminal team, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). In addition, the film will introduce new DC Comics characters such as King Shark (Steve Agee), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (Idris Elba), which will feature its own series on HBO Max.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

The Suicide Squad 2 Releasing For More Violence

After a few years later over their last mission, it looks that Suicide Squad 2 is back out of the cages once more for some more vengeance. But this time, there has been an intense change in the movie as the mission has got a lot more interesting! When the squad first came together as a team of rebels, they teamed up against the ruins of the most anarchical villain of all time, the Joker and the mystifying Enchantress, who could cast a spell and destroy a city to ashes. But now, it’s a whole different ball game.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Tweeted by James Gunn

Today we have The Suicide Squad final trailer, which was tweeted out by James Gunn. You can check out The Suicide Squad final trailer in the player below. The highly-anticipated movie is coming to both theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. The Suicide Squad was directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).
Moviesnewsfinale.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: A Late Summer Smash Or An Unrequested Sequel?

Since Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is the technical protagonist in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, it makes sense that this new The Suicide Squad trailer would give him the proverbial spotlight. Marquee characters are of paramount importance even in a commercially successful franchise or brand. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is still a moderate draw, but a huge reason why David Ayer’s Suicide Squad broke big in summer 2016 ($325 million domestic from a $133 million debut and $745 million worldwide without China) is because it featured much-publicized cameos from Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman, plus an old-school starring role from Will Smith as Deadshot. All due respect to Elba, an excellent actor and the Internet’s favorite “I’m not a racist!” fan-cast pick, but commercially speaking there’s only one Will Smith.