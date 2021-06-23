'The Suicide Squad' Star Peter Capaldi Was Once Questioned in Connection to Bombing

In a new interview with The Guardian, star of the upcoming DC reboot The Suicide Squad, Peter Capaldi, revealed that he once had a brush with the law when he was a young man living in the UK. The Scottish actor explained that his accent got him noticed by the law. "In 1975, in York (I must have been 17): there was a bomb explosion," Capaldi explained. "It was 3 am, I was with some pals, and we were picked up by the police who, hearing our Scottish accents, seemed to connect us to the explosion. We were taken in for questioning, which was scary, but it didn’t take them long to suss out these fey youngsters were incapable of a bomb plot."