Phil Mickelson had one of the best seats in the house to watch Jon Rahm win the 2021 U.S. Open yesterday. And much like most of us, he couldn’t contain his excitement. Mickelson had completed his day at Torrey Pines earlier in the day, Mickelson watched as Rahm pulled off two superb birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to take the lead from Louis Oosthuizen. After his birdie on the 18th, Mickelson took to Twitter to share in Rahm’s excitement.