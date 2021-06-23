Cancel
Britney Spears Spoke out on Conservatorship for First Time in Years, Here's What She Said

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' conservatorship hearing is taking place in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This will mark the first (known) time in over two years that Spears will be able to speak on her own behalf in the case, per USA Today. The "Piece of Me" singer has been under this conservatorship, which prevents her from making major decisions in her own life (both personal and financial), for the past 13 years.

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears’ Turmoil 13 Years After “Leave Britney Alone” Video – E! Online

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer’s voice is finally being heard. At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship “abusive” and “stupid” and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney’s first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his position as joint conservator of her financial and medical affairs.
Celebritiessunnysidesun.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
CelebritiesGephardt Daily

Jamie Lynn Spears, Christina Aguilera support Britney Spears: ‘I’m so proud of her’

June 29 (UPI) — Jamie Lynn Spears and Christina Aguilera are showing their support for Britney Spears following her testimony about her longtime conservatorship. Spears, a singer, actress and the younger sister of Britney Spears, spoke out Monday on Instagram Stories after Britney Spears asked a judge last week to end the 13-year conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Justin Timberlake Demands Britney Spears' Family "Make This Right" After Explosive Testimony

Justin Timberlake has weighed in on Britney Spears' tell-all testimony, calling on her family to "let her live however she wants to live." The "Gimme More" singer testified during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, that she wants her conservatorship to end, 13 years after she was placed under her father's care. In addition to calling the conservatorship "abusive," she said that her father Jamie Spears has been legally granted "way too much control," according to a transcript of her statement published by Variety. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved...
Los Angeles, CAsandiegosun.com

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compares Britney Spears to Princess Diana

Take it from someone who’s larger than life. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compared Britney Spears to Princess Diana as Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship rages on. “I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana,” McLean, 43, told co-host Cheryl Burke on his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast Sunday. “It’s sad to see what has transpired over the last 13 years.”
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."