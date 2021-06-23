Britney Spears Spoke out on Conservatorship for First Time in Years, Here's What She Said
Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing is taking place in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This will mark the first (known) time in over two years that Spears will be able to speak on her own behalf in the case, per USA Today. The "Piece of Me" singer has been under this conservatorship, which prevents her from making major decisions in her own life (both personal and financial), for the past 13 years.popculture.com