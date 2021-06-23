CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reminder: Routine System Maintenance Thursday 6pm – midnight

Bryn Mawr Now
 2021-06-23

Routine system maintenance will occur...

lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lits Brynmawr Edu
CNN

FAA has sent only 37 unruly passenger cases to DOJ

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration -- which cannot prosecute violent airline passengers -- has sent only 37 of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints this year to the Justice Department, highlighting a significant challenge when it comes to enforcing the strict rules for the increasingly unruly skies. The FAA...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy