Reminder: Routine System Maintenance Thursday 6pm – midnight

HOUSTON (AP) — The crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms, witnesses said Saturday, hours after at least eight people died in the chaos. The pandemonium...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday,...
It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Current and former U.S. leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects at former Secretary of State Colin Powell 's funeral. We’ll...
The trial of the three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is underway in Brunswick, Georgia. Prosecutors started the trial by showing a graphic video of Arbery being chased down and killed. It was the first time Arbery’s mother had seen the video. Omar Villafranca reports.
A New York judge postponed a court appearance for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to respond to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge after a prosecutor called the criminal complaint against him "potentially defective" and asked for more time. In a letter to Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler, Albany District Attorney...
Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S. require an IV...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances,...
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration -- which cannot prosecute violent airline passengers -- has sent only 37 of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints this year to the Justice Department, highlighting a significant challenge when it comes to enforcing the strict rules for the increasingly unruly skies. The FAA...
