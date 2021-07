Hip hop stars J. Cole and 21 Savage have announced joint 2021 tour dates. Named for J. Cole's new album, The Off-Season, the newly scheduled events are planned from September into October at major arenas across America. Joining the 36-year-old hip hop mogul as the opening acts will be Savage (who needs no introduction at this point) and Morray (who became popular from his 2020 hit "Quicksand" which appears on his debut album released this year).