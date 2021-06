The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) are seeking nominations to fill three positions on the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board. The Board plays an important role in the efforts of both agencies to be good neighbors in states where the BLM and USFS oversee wild free-roaming horses and burros. The Board advises the agencies on the protection and management of wild free-roaming horses and burros on public lands administered by those agencies.