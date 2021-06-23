Cancel
Battlefield 2042 Rumored to Have Battlefield Hub Sandbox Experience and Free to Play Hazard Zone

PlayStation LifeStyle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’ve seen footage from Battlefield 2042, a lot of the game’s finer details are yet to be revealed. The game will be making an appearance at EA Play next month, but until then the rumor mill is working overtime. According to renowned Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the currently [REDACTED] game mode is a Battlefield Hub sandbox experience, while the free-to-play element of the game will be the already revealed Hazard Zone mode (which they’ve clarified is not a battle royale mode).

www.playstationlifestyle.net
#Rumor#Sandbox#Pc Game#Battlefield 2042#Ea Play#Battlefield Hub#Battlefield One#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One#The Battle Pass Seasons
