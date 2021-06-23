Battlefield 2042 Rumored to Have Battlefield Hub Sandbox Experience and Free to Play Hazard Zone

The reveal of Battlefield 2042's gameplay trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3 this year seems to have gone well, if the spike in player numbers for Battlefield 4 is anything to go by. Excited players have been flocking to the last 'near-future' game in the series (Battlefield 4 is set in a fictional 2020, as imagined in 2013 when it was released) in such numbers that EA has had to boost the server capacity to cope with the influx.