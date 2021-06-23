Can Sunscreen Prevent Your Body From Making Vitamin D? We Asked Dermatologists

While there's nothing better than being outdoors in the summer, prolonged sun exposure causes significant changes in the skin, including hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and other issues. "These changes happen when UV light hits skin unprotected by sunscreen, causing DNA changes at a cellular level," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Maiman. What's more, as we age, the visible signs of this process only become more prominent and more difficult to treat. Dealing with existing sun damage, however, can be tricky to navigate, and that's especially true when it comes to identifying which signs and symptoms are cause for concern. To help us better understand the nature of sun damage, we spoke to two leading dermatologists who are experts in the field.