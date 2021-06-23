Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Can Sunscreen Prevent Your Body From Making Vitamin D? We Asked Dermatologists

By Emily Weaver
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anytime I'm headed to the beach, pool, or anywhere my skin may be exposed to sunlight for a long period of time, I always make sure to put on sunblock before walking out the door. While I know there are benefits to getting some sun — namely, that sunlight triggers the body to produce vitamin D, which is essential to overall health — I try not to take any chances with those damaging UV rays. But can the same sunscreen that helps protect your skin cause you to have lower levels of vitamin D?

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Sunscreen#Dermatologists#Skin Cancer#D#Md#Brown Dermatology#The University Of Miami#Uvb Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareWiredpr News

How to prevent summer breakouts, according to a dermatologist

There’s never a good time to deal with getaways, but it’s mostly disappointing holidays or weddings on the horizon. At this time of year with hot temperatures (and in some places, humid ones), I’m finding “how to avoid summer getaways” on Google so I can keep track of them. Sunkissed....
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Your Guide to Dealing with Existing Sun Damage, Including When to Be Concerned About Your Skin's Health

While there's nothing better than being outdoors in the summer, prolonged sun exposure causes significant changes in the skin, including hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and other issues. "These changes happen when UV light hits skin unprotected by sunscreen, causing DNA changes at a cellular level," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Maiman. What's more, as we age, the visible signs of this process only become more prominent and more difficult to treat. Dealing with existing sun damage, however, can be tricky to navigate, and that's especially true when it comes to identifying which signs and symptoms are cause for concern. To help us better understand the nature of sun damage, we spoke to two leading dermatologists who are experts in the field.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

What Dermatologists Want You To Know About the Effectiveness of Sunscreen Serums

You can find SPF in almost any beauty product type. But sunscreen serums are gaining traction as a lightweight product for additional protection. If you’ve ever used a serum, you’ll know that a little bit goes a long way—so how effective are sunscreen serums? Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in California, says they sunscreen serums are a great addition to your skin-care routine when used correctly.
Hair Carewebzworks.com

Know How Hair Vitamins Can Help You Improve Your Hair Health

A person’s hair says a lot about their personality, and it takes a real effort to keep them healthy and shining. Like any other part of the body, the hair also needs nourishment and care and loses its shine and strength when it experiences a deficiency. Apart from physical care,...
Skin Carescoopcharlotte.com

How to Buy Sunscreen – A Dermatologist’s Guide

With so many choices, how do you know you’re buying the right sunscreen? Follow these tips from a board certified Dermatologist to help you decide. A good sunscreen is a healthy skin essential year-round, but there’s a lot to consider when making the choice. Sunscreen is not a one-size-fits-all since everyone has different needs and preferences. We asked Dr. Erin Hodges, a dermatologist at Tryon Medical Partners Uptown, to share her tips for choosing the right sunscreen. Here’s how to ensure you buy the best protection to enjoy safer fun in the sun.
Skin Carethelafashion.com

How to make your skin glow, even if you’re wearing sunscreen

With Summer almost here, it’s especially important to make sure you’re using your sunscreen. Sunscreen can sometimes make our skin look dull and dreary, so it’s best to prime it with some vitamin C serum before you put it on. Luckily, Desi Perkins recently launched her skincare line DEZI SKIN,...
Skin Carehollandhospital.org

Shining a Light on Sunscreen & Vitamin D

Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Ensuring you receive enough vitamin D. It’s possible to accomplish both objectives. “When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it manufactures vitamin D, a nutrient essential for bone growth and the immune system,” said Lauren McGraw, DO, Holland Hospital Family Medicine – Douglas. “While many people think using sunscreen could lead to vitamin D deficiency, that isn’t the case. Soaking up too much sun without adequate protection is not the way to get the vitamin D your bones and body need.”
Skin Carethekindlife.com

The 14 Best Clean, Vegan Sunscreens for Body and Planet

The weather in LA is heating up and we are slowly getting into summer mode over here. Bear and I love to spend time outside, hike with our dogs, and swim. Sometimes we surf! For times when sunscreen is needed (skin covered in sunscreen does not absorb vitamin D the same as un-blocked skin), these are my favorite sustainable and vegan sunscreens to use.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

14 Best Sunscreens of 2021, According to Skincare Experts and Dermatologists

An important note on sunscreen safety: The FDA is proposing changes to sunscreen regulations, as some active ingredients can enter the bloodstream. Until it can reach a more robust conclusion on safety, the FDA — and the Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab — urges Americans to continue using mineral and chemical sunscreen to protect against UV damage.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The 13 Best Foods That Men Should Eat to Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss may seem somewhat inevitable as we age, but many young men also struggle with premature hair thinning and loss. While we can’t stop time or biological aging, and we can’t change other significant factors such as our genetics, we can improve the health of our hair and prevent hair loss by ensuring we are eating a well-rounded, balanced, nutrient-dense diet.
Makeupnewpaper24.com

Can I Reapply Sunscreen Over My Make-up? – THE YESSTYLIST – Asian Trend Weblog – NEWPAPER24

Can I Reapply Sunscreen Over My Make-up? – THE YESSTYLIST – Asian Trend Weblog. Now that summer season is formally right here, slathering on sunscreen day-after-day is much more essential to guard your pores and skin from the damaging results of the solar. Simply making use of sunscreen within the morning isn’t sufficient. It’s additionally very important to reapply sunscreen in the course of the day, particularly should you’re spending time outdoor when the solar is out.
Skin Carewmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Hidden sunscreen secrets to keep skin safe during summer

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Even though the average American only spends about seven percent of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial. We all know that drinking too much alcohol out in the sun can cause dehydration, but did you know drinking too much lime juice can cause a reaction called “margarita dermatitis?” Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.
Skin CareNews4Jax.com

Saving your skin: Make sure your sunscreen is not out of date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You hear frequent reminders to apply sunscreen frequently, use a high SPF and don’t miss any exposed skin -- even your eyelids. According to the Food and Drug Administration, sunscreens will do their job for at least three years. This means that you can use leftover sunscreen from one year to the next.
Beauty & Fashionbonsecours.com

Chemical vs. Mineral: Which Type of Sunscreen is Best?

There’s no debate – you should wear sunscreen any time you’ll be in the sun, regardless of the weather or the season. However, not all sunscreens are equal. In terms of ingredients and how they protect your skin from the sun’s ultraviolet, or UV, rays, there are two types of sunscreen:
HealthPosted by
SELF

How to Increase Vitamin D Levels In Your Body

Whether you want to strengthen your bones or bolster your immune system, you might be wondering how to increase vitamin D in your body. And there’s a decent chance you may need to. Estimates of how many people have low vitamin D vary, but data from the 2011 to 2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey show that inadequate or deficient levels are relatively common in the U.S., with the risk of inadequacy (24%) and deficiency (8%) peaking among adults ages 20 to 39.