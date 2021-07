With the launch of Season 4, uplink stations have started to appear across Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone. These stations can be used to locate crashed satellites, earning players powerful rewards in the process. This is the main feature of the Ground Fall event, which gives players free rewards for participating in the new content for this season. Securing uplink stations and finding fallen satellites can give you new Warzone killstreaks like the HARP or give you access to an armored truck, so they’re a great way to get an advantage early in a match. Here’s how to secure uplink stations in Call of Duty: Warzone.