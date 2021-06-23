Marvel’s Avengers and Bloodborne Were the Top Played PlayStation Now Games in Spring 2021
Marvel’s Avengers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne were among the top played PlayStation Now titles during the spring 2021 season across PS4, PS5, and PC. Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Avengers, in particular, made it into the top 5 for both Console and PC categories. The news comes a little less than a month before Marvel’s Avengers leaves the PlayStation Now service on July 5, 2021.www.playstationlifestyle.net