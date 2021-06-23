Cancel
Video Games

Marvel’s Avengers and Bloodborne Were the Top Played PlayStation Now Games in Spring 2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Avengers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne were among the top played PlayStation Now titles during the spring 2021 season across PS4, PS5, and PC. Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Avengers, in particular, made it into the top 5 for both Console and PC categories. The news comes a little less than a month before Marvel’s Avengers leaves the PlayStation Now service on July 5, 2021.

Video GamesComicBook

Bloodborne Remaster Rumored to Be Revealed at Upcoming PlayStation Event

A new rumor has emerged indicating that PlayStation may announce a new remastered iteration of the beloved PS4 action game Bloodborne at a future event. Although this isn't the first time that we have heard rumors of this sort, the fact that they've started to emerge once again is getting fans hopeful, especially since the PlayStation 4 version of the game still has yet to be upgraded for PS5.
Comicsplayer.one

Marvel’s Avengers Now Faces the Threat of the Cosmic Cube

A new major threat is arriving and once again it’s up to Marvel’s Avengers to put a stop to it. This time it’s in the form of the Cosmic Cube at the hands of none other than Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini. It all begins tomorrow, June 24, until July 8.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers New Patch Comes with an Issue

After just reporting the release of the new update, players have reported a major issue that comes with the new Marvel’s Avengers patch. There is currently a weird floating string of text that appears on the screen for some players and for those who are knowledgeable about it, it is an IP address. Patch 1.8.0 for some reason shows it on the screen and that poses a danger to those who are streaming their gameplay.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Marvel’s Avengers Future Content Roadmap for 2021 Updated; Captain America’s Endgame Costume Now Available

For those of us who still assembling to play Marvel’s Avengers, then Crystal Dynamics has some updated information regarding their future content for the game. While the War for Wakanda Black Panther expansion is still due to release this August, the upcoming Patrol mode has been moved past August, this is to focus on end-game content before BP’s major expansion hits.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

PSA: Marvel's Avengers' Latest Patch Is Showing Players' IP Addresses

A new patch for Marvel's Avengers has dropped with an array of new content, but one thing players weren't betting on was their IP address showing on the screen during the game, which is causing some headaches. At present, reports are increasing, with Forbes writer Paul Tassi experiencing the issue...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Marvel's Avengers Enrages Players After Their IP Addresses Were Publicly Revealed

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s Avengers enrages their players after reports that their IP Addresses were publicly revealed and displayed onscreen available for all to see, without their consent, putting their personal information easily accessible and vulnerable to anyone especially from hackers who can launch a Denial of Service attack, locate the exact place where the player is, or even have their identities impersonated.
Video GamesPolygon

Marvel’s Avengers bug reveals players’ personal information

Marvel’s Avengers was updated on Tuesday, with new content added to Crystal Dynamics’ ensemble beat-’em-up. The patch also has one serious and potentially dangerous issue: Some players’ IP addresses are being shown on the screen. The update went live Tuesday morning, and players have reported this problem to the studio...
Video GamesKotaku

Marvel’s Avengers Update Leaks Your IP Address

If you’ve downloaded the latest Marvel’s Avengers update with plans to stream your epic battle against A.I.M. Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini, maybe wait until Square Enix fixes the issue that’s making players’ IP addresses float around the screen during gameplay. The main purpose of today’s Marvel’s Avengers update was to...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Marvel’s Avengers is Doxxing people after the latest patch

Update: Crystal Dynamics thankfully aren’t keeping quiet and ignoring this issue, as Marvel’s Avengers has tweeted asking players to “please refrain from streaming for now if you’re experiencing this issue.”. A newly introduced patch to Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers has brought in one hell of a bug, showing people’s IP...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Marvel’s Avengers Doxxes Entire Player Base

In the world of live service games, the one phrase you never want to have to say is ‘Please stop streaming out game’. And yet that is just what Crystal Dynamics had to tell the streamer base for their live service game Marvel’s Avengers. Today marked a major patch for...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Marvel’s Avengers’ New Boss, Monica, Is Good, Yet Deeply Confusing

Well, I decided to just go ahead and play the new Avengers update yesterday, even though my IP address was bouncing around my screen the entire time in one of the weirdest bugs I’ve ever seen in this industry. But I can’t blinkgif anymore about how that went down, but rather I wanted to talk about the actual content that was released.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Streamers Advised Not to Play Marvel’s Avengers as Cosmic Cube Update Displays IP Address on Screen

The latest Marvel’s Avengers update has arrived today and its main purpose is to introduce the Cosmic Cube event. The patch notes detail changes made to multiplayer and matchmaking, art, animation, combat, the UI, gear, challenges, and rewards. One of the changes it has made that isn’t mentioned in the patch notes is the game now displays a player’s IP address on their screen. Streamers have been advised not to stream the game until the developers have fixed the issue.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Marvel’s Avengers No Longer Showcases IP Address

Streaming is a massive outlet right now. It’s a means to grow a community, gain new friends, and for some personalities, a means to turn a profit doing what they love. As streaming becomes more mainstream, the urge for developers to send out copies of games early to these channels has also grown. We’re seeing more channels gain early access and share content to a certain extent with their followers. If a game is great and streamers are enjoying themselves then it’s a potentially great tool to get more units sold.