SD Board of Regents adjusts policies ahead of medical marijuana implementation

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Board of Regents has adjusted its policies to account for the soon-to-be legal presence of medical marijuana in the state. The policy revisions take into account an intersection between state and federal law on this topic, board officials said. The Board of Regents will continue to prohibit the use or possession of marijuana, including medical marijuana, on property owned or controlled by the board or at events hosted or sponsored by the board or any of its institutions.