Caeleb Dressel Makes Night For Young Look-Alike Fan at U.S. Trials
Caeleb Dressel Makes Night For Young Look-Alike Fan at U.S. Trials. On Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Caeleb Dressel added his second event for the Olympic Games in Tokyo that start in 31 days. Dressel has had the spotlight on him in the sport of swimming since the 2017 World Championships – specifically the night he won three gold medals and nearly broke Michael Phelps’ world record in the 100 butterfly.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com