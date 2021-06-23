If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You
Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.www.popsugar.com