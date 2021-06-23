Cancel
If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

By Chanel Vargas
 6 days ago
Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.

From left: Ada Jaurez, Edith Johnson, and Téa Campbell. Meet Me @ the Altar's band name came serendipitously over a text. Drummer Ada Jaurez and guitarist Téa Campbell were swapping messages in 2015 when they stumbled across the moniker of Gen Z's next great punk group. An occurrence like this feels perfectly suited for this trio — Juarez, Campbell, and lead vocalist Edith Johnson — who all connected virtually before Zoom meetings were the norm. They organized a band in different states and wrote songs miles apart, with a shared vision to bring a 2008 sound back to the foreground.