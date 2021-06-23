Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

When did England last beat Germany? Head-to-head record before Euro 2020 showdown

By Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37G9lJ_0adS2V0K00

England will take on Germany in a mouthwatering last-16 match in the Euro 2020 knockout stages .

Gareth Southgate’s team secured top spot in Group D with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic on Tuesday night, while Germany’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary ensured their spot in the next round thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser to break Hungarian hearts.

The two countries have a long footballing rivalry peaking in 1966 when England met West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, and Geoff Hurst’s famous but controversial hat-trick, in which his crucial second goal was awarded despite it widely considered to have not crossed the goal-line, sealed the hosts’ one and only World Cup triumph.

That was their first competitive meeting. Their most recent saw Germany emphatically knock England out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, winning 4-1 in their round-of-16 showdown which saw another goal-line controversy when Frank Lampard’s strike was not given as a goal despite replays showing it hit the bar and clearly went in.

England’s most recent victory over Germany came in a friendly in 2016, winning 3-2 in a thrilling match having been 2-0 down, with goals from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and a 90th-minute Eric Dier header. Their last competitive win over the Germans came in 2001 when Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing in World Cup qualifying.

England have won only two of the two nations’ seven World Cup or World Cup qualifier meetings, and only one of their four European Championship showdowns.

In total, including friendlies and minor tournaments, England have played Germany (or West Germany) 32 times, with the Germans edging the head to head 15 to 13, with four draws.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Geoff Hurst
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Michael Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#On Germany#West Germany#Group D#Hungarian#Germans#European Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
AFP

England eye Euro 2020 last 16 in Scotland showdown, Sweden close in on knockouts

England can join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Friday if they get the better of neighbours Scotland, while Sweden took a step towards the next round with a 1-0 win over Slovakia. Emil Forsberg's penalty 13 minutes from the end earned Sweden a win which gives them four points, one more than second-placed Slovakia who had needed a win if they were to seal early passage to the next round.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling claims England do NOT fear the potential challenges of France, Germany or Portugal in the Euro 2020 last-16 - after forward heads home winner against Czech Republic to see Three Lions top Group D

Raheem Sterling hints England are not afraid of the prospect of facing France, Portugal or Germany in the Euro 2020 round-of-16 after his goal sent the Three Lions through to the knockouts. The England's winger headed in the winning goal after 12 minutes for Gareth Southgate's side in their final...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Why is Prince George dressed in a suit? Let the future king wear three lions

When they were belting out God Save The Queen down at Wembley, I noticed HRH Prince George looking up at dad, a touch bemused. I don’t blame him, when thousands of your fellow countrymen are basically pledging to give their lives to vanquish the gathered Germans and send your gracious great granny victorious, happy and glorious. As it happens, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the more regal presences in that stadium, but still, I’m thinking HM would be pleased that Gareth’s boys had frustrated Germans’ knavish tricks. And Muller had some rather bad luck (cry laugh emoji).But the poor...
Soccerafootballreport.com

England - Germany head to head game preview and prediction

Germany have conceded over 0.5 goals in their last 6 games. Germany have won over 2.5 corners in their last 5 games. See below the last game results of England and determine their current form and scoring ability. See below the last game results of Germany and determine their current...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Euro 2020 matchday 19: England to face Ukraine after beating Germany

England secured a historic 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley and will now face Ukraine in Rome on Saturday for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Raheem Sterling struck his third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute and captain Harry Kane sealed victory by heading home a crucial second four minutes from the end.
Soccermelodyinter.com

JUST-IN: Sterling, Kane strike late as England beat Germany at Euro 2020

England avenged historic knockout defeats to Germany and underlined their credentials as genuine challenges for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win at Wembley. Raheem Sterling set England on their way to a memorable victory with a third goal in four matches at the Finals after 75 minutes before Harry Kane answered his critics with a second to send 45,000 supporters inside the national stadium into delirium.
Soccerlatestnewspost.com

Euro 2020: England beat Germany to book place in quarter-finals

England have beaten Germany at Wembley to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. A match-up always highly anticipated – and usually won by Germany – saw England win in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the only the second time. The last time they managed to progress...
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Watch: Southgate emotionally reflects on Euro 96 after England beat Germany

England manager Gareth Southgate looked back on his Euro 96 heartbreak after overseeing England’s 2-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020. Southgate famously missed a penalty in the shootout of the Euro 96 semi-final against Germany, costing his side a place in the final. The current Three Lions squad exacted...
Soccerpmldaily.com

England sweep history and Germany aside to move into Euro last eight

LONDON – Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday – June 29 – their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final. England will play Ukraine, who...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Oscar Otte: Profile, ranking and recent results of German tennis player facing Andy Murray

Two-time Wimbledon winner and British fan favourite Andy Murray faces a tough challenge on Centre Court on Wednesday as he faces off against Germany’s Oscar Otte, 27, for a place in the third round.Otte, ranked 151 in the world, fought an exhausting battle in the first round earlier this week that saw him (eventually) beat fellow qualifier Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday after their match was suspended at 9-9 in the fifth set late on Monday evening due to fading light, his belated win only the second deciding tie-break in All England Club history.The injury-hit Murray meanwhile sailed to a comparatively...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

What England can expect from Ukraine in Euro 2020 quarter-final

And so it will be Ukraine who play England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, after Andriy Shevchenko’s side prevailed in extra time to defeat Sweden 2-1 at Hampden. Despite what we have learned in recent days – following Switzerland's shock win over France and Czech Republic’s upset of Netherlands – Gareth Southgate might have been watching this match from afar while a wry smile, as on this evidence England have most definitely secured the most favourable quarter-final pairing of the teams remaining in the tournament. Indeed, this was the only match of the last 16 where the winning...