Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He’s Battling Cancer

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has quietly been battling cancer for months, and tells us while he’s got a long road ahead of him, he’s grateful for the support he’s received. Hoppus says, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Mark Hoppus
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182
