Willa's Provisions Opens in Evenings as Cocktail Bar

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilla's Provisions (310 North Rome Ave) – the casual all-day café housed in front of recently opened neighborhood restaurant and bar Willa’s – is now open in the evenings as a cocktail bar with a focus on amari. The space has been designed to function for different purposes throughout the day: early in the morning, the room glows with natural light, and when the sun goes down, it transforms into a moody, candle-lit environment perfect for a date or grabbing drinks with friends. The cafe’s expanded hours are 8am-2pm Monday and Tuesday and from 8am-10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

