If you haven't already been to a concert at The Mishawaka Amphitheater up the Poudre Canyon, then make sure you put it at the top of your summer bucket list. The Mishawaka Amphitheater, widely known by locals as "The Mish," is arguably the most iconic venue in Northern Colorado. While it does not have the capacity of Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, the riverside venue fits nearly one thousand patrons. With the roaring Cache Le Poudre River as your soundtrack and the towering mountains as your view, any concert at The Mishawaka is one to remember.