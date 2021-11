Assistant Manager at Kinder Care in West Fargo Kayla Karlsbraaten goes 1-on-1 with our Kyle Cornell on how they are managing the current work-force shortage. Kayla talks about the challenges they have faced at Kinder Care, including applicants who have applied, been hired and then don't show up. She also talks about the benefits of being a smaller company, and that there is no current vaccine mandate at the business.

9 DAYS AGO