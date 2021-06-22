Dennis Junge

Dennis was born December 12, 1943 in Preston Hospital, Preston, MN. He was the eldest of 10 children born to Dallas V. and Virginia C. (Moos) Junge. He grew up in Preston, Harmony area. He joined the Army 1962 – 1965, with 2 years & 7 months spent in Germany. After being in the service he moved to Rochester and worked at Crenlo. He also ran his own business “Denny’s Conoco”. Denny worked as a mechanic in various places in Rochester and he retired from R & S Transport in July 2010.