A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for Ellis County’s newest school. But it’s not a school in the traditional sense. County dignitaries from across the judicial, governmental and educational spectrum were on hand to mark the start of construction of the building that will host the county’s Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program, or JJAEP. The new facility will be at the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm property, which is located on FM 66 just west of Waxahachie.