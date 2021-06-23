'Maverick' priest honored for global peacemaking from Vietnam to Minnesota

Vatican City (Agenzia Fides) - The Pontifical Missionary Union, an organization of animation and formation within the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS), has organized for tomorrow, June 29, at 4.30 pm (Rome time), a special prayer for peace in Myanmar, with the recitation of the Rosary in Italian and Burmese, at the International Missionary Animation Center (CIAM), in via Urbano VIII n.16. Representatives of the PMS, staff of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and members of the "Association of priests, men and women religious of Myanmar in Rome" who in recent months have made the international community aware of the dramatic situation in Burma, will be among the participants. "We follow the tragic situation in Myanmar every day and we want to express all our spiritual closeness and our solidarity with the suffering nation. In this spirit and in full communion with Pope Francis who has spoken of Myanmar on several occasions in his appeals, we want to unite ourselves spiritually with the Church in the nation in conflict", says Father Anh Nhue Nguyen OFM Conv, Secretary General of the Pontifical Missionary Union. It is also possible to participate in the meeting by connecting via an online platform. The invitation was extended to the Bishops and priests of Myanmar as well as to the National Directors of PMS in the various countries of the world. The Burmese Catholic Church will be represented by His Exc. Mgr. Marco Tin Win, Archbishop of Mandalay, who, thanks to the web, will be able to join in the Marian prayer. The prayer - recited in Italian and Burmese - will have a universal scope: "We wish to invite all Catholic communities, in Italy and abroad, to join in Marian prayer, at that same time, in spiritual communion. It is a way to be a Church on the move and underline the urgency of peace in Myanmar, on the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul to whom we entrust ourselves by invoking their special intercession", says Father Nguyen. At the conclusion of the prayer, there will be a time of sharing on the life of faith and the evangelizing mission of the Church in Myanmar.