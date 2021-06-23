Cancel
Cracker Barrel Kicks Off New 'Care It Forward' Initiative

 13 days ago

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store launches its new Care It Forward initiative to amplify care and connection as the country emerges from a year of social isolation. Rooted in the company’s history of caring for employees and guests like family, the effort aims to both demonstrate and inspire acts of care.

Lebanon, TN
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.

