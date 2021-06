CoveCare Center in Carmel, NY is honored to be the recipient of a $2600 grant from the HOPE for Youth Foundation as part of its 2021 grant awards. The grant will support CoveCare Center’s Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) program, a series of workshops that provide individuals with training and tools for effective parenting, particularly during stressful or difficult times. The workshops promote responsibility, independence, and competence within the family, while improving communication between parents and children. The grant from HOPE for Youth will allow CoveCare Center to offer this program free of charge to eligible families in need of intensive parenting support and who face financial hardships.