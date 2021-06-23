A Foundation of Faith

Father Thomas Reagan is becoming more comfortable as a teacher over the last year at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion. A member of the Fathers of Mercy, Reagan has hosted a number of Wednesday night classes at the shrine over the last year, helping people explore their faith in a different way. Following a Wednesday night mass, recent sessions have explored the life of Jesus, the bible, and the principles of morality. In addition to being able to address some of the common misconceptions about Catholicism, Reagan says he has enjoyed working with students that come to the classes from across the Diocese of Green Bay.