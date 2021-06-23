Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Foundation of Faith

By Nicole Monton
midweekkauai.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai‘i Catholic Schools faculty and staﬀ, including its top educator for 2020-21, Mary Jane Vannatta, are the driving force behind the state’s next generation of leaders. After more than 40 years as an educator with Maryknoll School, Mary Jane Vannatta still loves her job. It’s a testament not only to...

midweekkauai.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Sta#Maryknoll School#Hawai I News#Par Hawai I#Hele#Catholic Schools Hawai I#The Baptist School#Sacred Hearts Academy#Seattle University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Special Education
Related
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

6-18 Faith Community

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but can be worn at each individual’s discretion. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Bible classes will begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25, with the theme “Press Play,” for children ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit alameda.church or call 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
ReligionNewsTimes

Faith Matters: Are you the one?

When John the Baptist was in prison, he received word about the works that Jesus was performing. He was curious. John wanted to know if Jesus was the Messiah, and he wanted confirmation. So, he went to the source. His question was basic. Through messengers, he asked if Jesus was the one, or was there a need to look for someone else? John was eager to confirm that Jesus was the Messiah.
ReligionCourier News

Faith is the assurance of things hoped for

Hebrews 1:1 one says faith is the assurance of things hoped for and the conviction of things not seen. Faith is taken the invisible and speaking it into existence, we create the visible from the invisible. What that means is you secure in your heart the desire you want to...
Religionbeardstownnewspapers.com

Focus on Faith

By Jarrett Wells Pastor, 1st United Methodist Church I receive every morning an emailed devotional reading called The Daily Text that I use as a complement to my focused Bible reading and study; if you’re curious about it, it can be found at www.seedbed.com/daily-text/. This reading always seems to provide a focus for my praying and day-to-day living as follower of Jesus. This Monday’s…
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Articles of Faith

“Christian Science” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, June 27. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines. The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in...
ReligionRecord-Herald

How faithful are you to God?

Faithful. What comes to mind when you hear that word? Merriam-Websters defines “faithful” as “being steadfast in affection or allegiance.”. In the New Testament the word “faithful” and “faith” come from the same Greek word “pistos” and are interchangeable in many ways. They are connected like Siamese twins. Kill one and lose the other.
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective: “But”

Jesus looked at His disciples and was anything but pleased. They were worrying and fretting over every day needs – things like food, clothes, and shelter. Jesus addressed this in Matthew 6:19-22 and then He spoke one powerful word, “But!”. “But” is a conjunction. It implies change. It tells us...
Tallmadge, OHmytownneo.com

Faith & Worship

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes. First Baptist Church of Tallmadge, 848 Southeast Avenue, is hosting a Vacation Bible School for kindergarten-6th grade July 26-30, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The children will be...
Religionnewspressnow.com

Faith in the workplace

I have had the privilege of teaching ethics courses for more than 20 years. Those courses often include business ethics. In these business ethics courses, I have found that both religious and non-religious students bring up the subject of talking about faith in business contexts. The questions boil down to:...
Religionministrymatters.com

Faith and power

Most people I know have been affected by addiction in one way or another. A few are still actively drinking or using. A larger number are in recovery. Almost everybody else has a story about a struggling relative, friend, neighbor, or coworker. The pathway to recovery, as well as the...
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Faith goes to school

Father Thomas Reagan is becoming more comfortable as a teacher over the last year at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion. A member of the Fathers of Mercy, Reagan has hosted a number of Wednesday night classes at the shrine over the last year, helping people explore their faith in a different way. Following a Wednesday night mass, recent sessions have explored the life of Jesus, the bible, and the principles of morality. In addition to being able to address some of the common misconceptions about Catholicism, Reagan says he has enjoyed working with students that come to the classes from across the Diocese of Green Bay.
Hubbard County, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

An eight-week study on Biblical citizenship is in progress at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through July 14 at Abide Vineyard Church. The class is free to everyone and takes about two hours each week, plus a half-hour for fellowship. Refreshments are provided. To receive a free digital workbook, register at www.patriotacademy.com/coach/register/1485, or purchase a hard-copy workbook at the class. For more information, contact Marlys Cash at 218-252-2735 or marlyspcash@gmail.com.
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Speaking in faith

Our words have enormous power. If we are going to become a person of faith, we have to change our talk. We have to announce our faith to experience it. "as it is written, "I have made you a father of many nations" in the presence of Him whom he believed—God, who gives life to the dead and calls those things which do not exist as though they did;" (Romans 4:17)
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Faith Notes for June 26

All are welcome at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th. Worship Service begins at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship time following and Sunday School at 10:50. Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "He, Who Does All Things Well". Scripture text will be read from Mark 7:24-37. Office hours are 9 to 1. Phone number is (620) 662-3399.
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

FAITH: Be an instigator of inspiration

I have always been inspired and motivated by powerful quotes, dynamic statements, and generative appeals. There is something helpful and transformative in realigning thoughts, biases, and assumptions to guide not only our personal life, but also with the intentional benefit of influencing others for good. Some of the word art I have most appreciated over my life continue to run like a song on repeat, but sometimes I turn down the volume to attempt to do things “my way!” Thankfully, I tend to come back to these phrases and continually add to the catalog guiding principles.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Our mission in the Lord

Do you know why we are supposed to study, and know when the end times are near? The reason is so we can fulfill our ultimate purpose as a Christian – to tell others the time is near; so they will have time to turn from their sins and look to God as their Savior. All Christians know that we are to share the Good News with others.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Freedom From Religion Foundation calls for Tyler ISD to revoke subsidy made to faith-based summer camp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation over money provided to a faith-based summer camp. The foundation is demanding Tyler ISD revoke a subsidy of $500,000 to The Mentoring Alliance for summer camp. The district intended for the money to help send high-risk students to the camps to play academic catch up, but the FRFF argues the district is in violation of the first amendment.
Iola, KSIola Register

Walking the path of faith

Faith has always been a big part of Madison Carlin’s life, and a ministry trip to South Africa this summer is helping the 2018 Iola High School graduate consider her career options. Perhaps when she graduates from college, she’ll consider ministry on campus or overseas.
Religiontricitytimes-online.com

Learning about faith and mentorship

When I was a teenager, I wanted to learn karate but didn’t have a teacher at first, so I tried to learn from a book. The results were pitiful and tragically comedic. Later, when I found a teacher and began to learn kung fu from him, I realized why I couldn’t train myself. First, I lacked the requisite correct knowledge. Second, I could not see myself well enough to correct my errors. And third, I didn’t even really know, when using a book, when I’d done something the right way. Lacking the teacher, I was actually training myself in wrong ways and bad habits that, had I ever needed self-defense skills would have not worked out in my favor. The truth is we all need other people to help us become our best.