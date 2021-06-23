A Foundation of Faith

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but can be worn at each individual’s discretion. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Bible classes will begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25, with the theme “Press Play,” for children ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit alameda.church or call 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.