IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) ("Inari") a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Chambers to its board of directors. Ms. Chambers also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Chambers, currently Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical, Inc., brings more than a decade of healthcare leadership experience. Over the course of her career, Ms. Chambers has led numerous financial functions as well as served in leadership roles in investor relations for publicly traded companies in the healthcare space.