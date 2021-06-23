Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee ranks in the bottom half for child well-being nationally

knoxvilledailysun.com
 13 days ago

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Data across 50 states show struggles with Tennessee child well-being. prior to pandemic, but hopes for recovery remain,. Annie E. Casey Foundation finds. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASHVILLE — Tennessee was performing well on high school graduation rates immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic but was falling short on percentage of children living...

