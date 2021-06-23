Tennessee ranks in the bottom half for child well-being nationally

Child well-being in Illinois was looking up in 2019 compared with 2010, but advocates say the full impact of COVID-19 is yet to be seen, and has highlighted the need for strong supports. The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book shows 16% of Illinois children were living in poverty prior to the pandemic, down from 2010, and just 4% of children lacked health insurance. But in the last year and a half, many more households lost income or health insurance. Bill Byrnes, KIDS COUNT Project Manager at Voices for Illinois Children, said bold policies are needed.