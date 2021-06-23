Kayla Treanor discusses goals, bringing BC experience to SU in press conference
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse player and Boston College assistant coach Kayla Treanor was introduced as the new women's lacrosse head coach, replacing Gary Gait after he became the Syracuse men's lacrosse head coach earlier this month. At 27 years old, Treanor is the youngest of three coaches in Syracuse history and the youngest current head coach at SU.