Syracuse, NY

Kayla Treanor discusses goals, bringing BC experience to SU in press conference

By Anish Vasudevan
Daily Orange
 7 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse player and Boston College assistant coach Kayla Treanor was introduced as the new women’s lacrosse head coach, replacing Gary Gait after he became the Syracuse men’s lacrosse head coach earlier this month. At 27 years old, Treanor is the youngest of three coaches in Syracuse history and the youngest current head coach at SU.

aaa.dailyorange.com
City
Basketball
College Sports
Sports
Person
Gary Gait
Kayla Treanor
#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Basketball#Su As Boston College#Eagles#Tewaaraton Award#Orange#Acc
