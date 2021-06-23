'Brighton 4th' Review: A Bittersweet Tale of a Father's Devotion

One shouldn’t take the fact that “Peace By Chocolate” is sweet to expect it to be saccharine, a feel good story out of Canada that doesn’t overlook the borders that remain in the mind of immigrants even after geographical ones have been cleared. Based on the life story of Tareq Hadhad, memories of Lebanon are actually put fairly quickly out of mind in Jonathan Keijser’s comedy, with Tareq (Ayham Abou Ammar) given an almost suspiciously hearty hello by a pair of Canucks who will be ensuring a smooth transition into a new life in the small town of Antigonish. Tareq needs no help with his English, but it takes a while to adjust when the rest of his family, including his sister Alaa (Najlaa Al Khamri), mother Shahnaz (Yara Sabri) and father Issam (Hatem Ali) need more time to cross over and he himself needs to get used to the chill of the Great North, not only the snowy winters Halifax endures, but from a medical community that largely gives him the cold shoulder when his degree means little outside of Lebanon.