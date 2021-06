If you hadn't already noticed, all those used cars you wanted to buy are now a bit farther out of reach. Keep saving those pennies!. If you're anything of a dreamer, like me, you probably slum the classified ads for your next favorite car. It's a problem. Is there a support group for this problem? I guess if you're reading this, you're already part of the group (DRIVETRIBE!) Let's talk about the next problem - although we already had this problem regardless of any increasing value - we can't afford cars anymore!