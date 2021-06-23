US Food is Medicine programme boosted by philanthropic funds

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s largest hunger-relief organisation, Feeding America, has announced that it is to receive a significant contribution to its cause courtesy of the Anthem Foundation. The firm has confirmed that a $1 million grant from the Anthem Foundation will help expand their ‘Food is Medicine’ programme—an effort in which healthcare staff conduct universal food insecurity screenings and partner with food banks to implement interventions.

