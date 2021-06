The Boston Celtics' search for a new head coach continues to progress. Brad Stevens, who is leading the interview process as the new team president, has already conducted interviews with several assistant coaches from across the NBA's landscape, and now the team is moving on to the next step -- second interviews. Brooklyn's Ime Udoka, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Clippers' Chauncey Billups are among the candidates expected to receive a second interview, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.