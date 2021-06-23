Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

South Dakota Board of Regents: no medical pot on campus

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana won’t be allowed on the campuses of South Dakota’s public universities, the Board of Regents announced Wednesday.

The board, which oversees the state’s six public universities, changed its policy on medical marijuana as the state prepares for the drug to be legalized on July 1. It reasoned that it had to stay in compliance with federal law, which still outlaws the drug.

The new policy does not stop university students or employees from ingesting medical pot on property not controlled or owned by the board, but threatens to discipline students and employees who are “impaired” while in class or at their jobs.

“Marijuana remains a controlled substance at the federal level, so we can’t allow it on campus due to two federal drug-free acts, which still have federal funding implications for our institutions,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director, in a statement.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#The Board Of Regents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Politics101.9 KELO-FM

State of South Dakota launches medical marijuana website

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem, along with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program set to take effect on July 1, 2021. “One of my...
PoliticsPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Releases Medical Cannabis Administrative Rules Draft

The calendar says we are less than a week away from the official implementation of South Dakota's medical marijuana law and with that in mind the State Department of Health has released the proposed list of administrative rules for the medical cannabis program. The document is divided into 13 sections...
Politicsktwb.com

Keep South Dakota safe this summer

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — While you’re experiencing all of South Dakota’s great places this summer, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation wants you to help everyone stay safe. Law enforcement offices across the country are using the hashtags #protectyoureveryday and #seesay to encourage people to be alert and stay aware of their surroundings.
Healthdakotanewsnow.com

SD Board of Regents adjusts policies ahead of medical marijuana implementation

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Board of Regents has adjusted its policies to account for the soon-to-be legal presence of medical marijuana in the state. The policy revisions take into account an intersection between state and federal law on this topic, board officials said. The Board of Regents will continue to prohibit the use or possession of marijuana, including medical marijuana, on property owned or controlled by the board or at events hosted or sponsored by the board or any of its institutions.
Arizona StateArizona Daily Sun

Arizona Board of Regents releases 2020 reports on Arizona public universities

In a meeting held June 9-11 at Northern Arizona University, the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) presented reports on college completion and research expenditures at Arizona’s three public universities. According to the ABOR Fiscal Year 2020 College Completion Report, Arizona public universities granted more degrees in 2020 than at any...
Pierre, SDthedailycannabisnews.com

South Dakota: Medical Cannabis Program website

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem, with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, has launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website that answers questions and provides information about the upcoming medical cannabis program comes into force on July 1, 2021. “One of my duties as governor...
Educationwibwnewsnow.com

Three Nominated for Board of Regents

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator, and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities. Kelly announced that she appointed former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane, and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents.
Yankton, SDSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 14, 2021. Editorial: As COVID Recedes, Opioids Back On Radar. As we (hopefully) emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are stepping out of that darkness to rediscover — or remember — some of the issues we faced prior to the onslaught of the coronavirus. One...
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Board of Regents approves tuition proposals for CU Boulder starting fall 2022

The CU Board of Regents voted today to approve two proposals that will impact CU Boulder tuition rates for incoming students beginning in fall 2022. The CU Boulder proposals were among others brought forth by CU’s Colorado Springs, Denver and Anschutz campuses to address projected funding gaps beginning in 2022 and beyond.
CollegesStorm Lake Times

Iowa Board of Regents proposes tuition hikes for public universities

Students at Iowa’s public universities would see higher tuition and fee rates for the upcoming school year under a new proposal by the Board of Regents. The Board of Regents, governing body for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, will meet Thursday to hold a first reading of a tuition hike proposal. Under the plan, resident undergraduates at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University would see a 3.5% increase in tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. In-state undergraduates at the University of Northern Iowa would have a 1.5% increase.
CollegesAnchorage Press

University of Alaska Board of Regents accepts FY22 Budget passed by the Alaska Legislature

The University of Alaska Board of Regents convened today to adopt an FY22 operating and capital budget, and voted unanimously to accept the $273 million operating budget and $31.6 million capital budget as passed by the Alaska Legislature. While both budgets are still awaiting transmission to the governor, this action by the board allows the university to move forward with distribution plans once the final budget bill is signed.
Collegesruralradio.com

Ricketts Praises NU Board of Regents, President for Pandemic Response

For the first time in known history, a sitting Nebraska Governor has addressed the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska. During the Board’s meeting Friday, June 25, Pete Ricketts praised the direction taken by the Board and University President Ted Carter as the pandemic was taking hold in early 2020.
CollegesIowa State Daily

Board of Regents meets for first reading of proposed tuition increase

On Thursday, the Iowa Board of Regents met for the first reading of the proposed tuition and fees increase for the 2021-22 academic year at each of the three major Iowa public universities. Student Government leaders from each university were present to comment on the new tuition proposals. Both Iowa...
House Rentq957.com

South Dakota has help for renters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The lifting of a federal freeze on evictions at the end of July has raised concerns that thousands of South Dakota renters could find themselves in danger of being booted from their homes. The state set aside $200 million to help with outstanding rent, utility...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet June 25

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, June 25, 2021, at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. in Lincoln. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The meeting also will be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu. A complete, detailed agenda is available here. Friday’s meeting...