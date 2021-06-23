Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springview, Burton, Nets Peak, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 210 and 223. Highway 12 between mile markers 35 and 86. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov