Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keya Paha County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springview, Burton, Nets Peak, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 210 and 223. Highway 12 between mile markers 35 and 86. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Mills, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
City
Springview, NE
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Nets Peak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Pennsylvania StateCNN

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online. The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged." Read the full...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.