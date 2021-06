During its three decades in service with the United States Navy the Grumman F-14 Tomcat more than lived up to the role, it was designed for, drawing blood in combat and even getting its moment in the spotlight in the film Top Gun. Designed to incorporate the air combat experience learned during the Vietnam War, the F-14 was the first of the American “Teen Series” fighters that included the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F/A-18 Hornet.