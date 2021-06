About nine months ago, the NHL handed out the Stanley Cup to the 2020 champion. Now, it’s time to hand it out again — although this time, it may not go far. The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will feature the defending champion Lightning against the most storied franchise in NHL history, the Canadiens. One team was expected to be here and one team, well, was not. But that doesn’t matter now as the NHL playoffs are down to the final two.