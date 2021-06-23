Sticky Buns Day Saturday at Wellington Farm

Loose leaf. Heads of lettuce. Salad mix. All kinds of purple, green and red leaf lettuces are coming to fruition. They are ready to pick, eat, dress, toss and enjoy. Many salad mix seeds were sown back in April. At schools in Weymouth and Hingham, we partitioned a rectangle and many pinching fingers dropped and spread the seeds into the newly formed squares, within the larger rectangle. We were able to teach some math, while thinking about ways to evenly distribute the seeds in the raised bed. And in the last couple weeks, as school was coming to a close, students and teachers were encouraged to go out to their outdoor classrooms where vegetables rule the day, to come along and cut the lettuce. They could taste it right there in the garden or find a bag to bring some home. The cut lettuce is a terrific harvest and great to see the fruits of their labor. The roots and stems that remain in the ground may yet grow again, although it may also bolt to make a flower and seeds, as the heat will encourage rapid growth. I like the variety of colors on these lettuce blends. With no offense to romaine or iceberg, it is neat to see and taste that there are other lettuces to grow.