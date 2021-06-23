Cancel
Lifestyle

Sticky Buns Day Saturday at Wellington Farm

By
Houghton Lake Resorter
 8 days ago

The 24th annual Sticky Buns Day is planned June 26 at Wellington Farm, USA. During the event, the Summer Kitchen is in full throttle at the park, which depicts life as it was in a typical Midwestern f...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com
AgricultureThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Arella Farm to host Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26

LAMAR • Arella Farm will be hosting a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with games, food, and fun for the whole family. “We’re really excited about this year’s annual free event!” said Sandie Forbess, owner of Arella Farm. “Chef Daniel will be grilling chicken to sell this year, along with funnel cakes, snow cones and fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. There will be a cakewalk every hour, sack races, drawing contests, and guessing games. Fiber demonstrations will be held every hour for those interested in seeing what a fiber farm does.”
Animalscbslocal.com

Alpacas at Open Farm Days

Do you like Alpacas? Now is your chance to see them in Vacaville at Open Farm Days! Dina Kupfer tells us how, here!
Peninsula, OHgeauganews.com

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Next Event Date Saturday, June 26th

Join us for the Peninsula Flea – an upscale market, now with booths spaced apart, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. The 2021 remaining dates are June 26th, July 3rd, August 7th, August 21st and September 4th, 2021, Saturdays from 10-4. We have our vendors 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing and encourage you to wear a mask if you need one. We’ve set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently and wearing a mask if needed. If you want to avoid crowds, please come after 3 pm when it’s not as busy. Sorry, no pets. No entry fee and plenty of free parking.
Food & DrinksKLEM

Ice Cream Days – Day 4- Saturday

The event was sponsored by Hy-Vee and winning baskets were presented by Hy-Vee manager Brittany Adams . Judges for the Ice Cream Flavor Contest included: Allie Freking, Mike Dreckman, Rachel Westergard, and Rich Ziettlow. Sweet Summertime Ice Cream – 1st Place In Ice Cream Flavor Contest. Kids’ Color Fun –...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Kids Fun Day Is Happening This Saturday

Summer is officially here, and kids are looking for things to do. There is a celebration of sorts and it all happens this Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm. It will be the first ever Kids Fun Day Summertime Blast at JD Clifton Recreation Center, located at 2415 Gieffers Street in Lake Charles.
Hendersonville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Freedom Days at the Farm is this weekend at Mountain Fresh Orchards

Mountain Fresh Orchards will be celebrating Freedom Days at the Farm July 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh-picked raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and other fruits and vegetables will be available for purchase in the farm market, located at 2887 Chimney Rock Road in Hendersonville. Mountain Fresh Orchards is a...
LifestyleCleveland Scene

The Sleepy Rooster Is a Great Start to the Day, Whenever That Happens to Be For You

The prospect of weekend breakfast in South Russell seemed as realistic as picking up the piano as an adult. As much as I wanted to check out Sleepy Rooster, which opened this past winter, I am too much of a “sleepy rooster” to manage a Saturday expedition that requires an early start. And given that the night which preceded it was a characteristically late one, the odds grew slimmer by the hour.
Food & DrinksHoughton Lake Resorter

Homemade ice cream tasty and fun

GOING BACK TO THE ROOTS While making homemade ice cream, Austin said people are going back to the “roots” by using ingredients they know and by utilizing an ice cream maker. When using an ice cream ma...
AgricultureWicked Local

Growing on the Farm: Salad Days

Loose leaf. Heads of lettuce. Salad mix. All kinds of purple, green and red leaf lettuces are coming to fruition. They are ready to pick, eat, dress, toss and enjoy. Many salad mix seeds were sown back in April. At schools in Weymouth and Hingham, we partitioned a rectangle and many pinching fingers dropped and spread the seeds into the newly formed squares, within the larger rectangle. We were able to teach some math, while thinking about ways to evenly distribute the seeds in the raised bed. And in the last couple weeks, as school was coming to a close, students and teachers were encouraged to go out to their outdoor classrooms where vegetables rule the day, to come along and cut the lettuce. They could taste it right there in the garden or find a bag to bring some home. The cut lettuce is a terrific harvest and great to see the fruits of their labor. The roots and stems that remain in the ground may yet grow again, although it may also bolt to make a flower and seeds, as the heat will encourage rapid growth. I like the variety of colors on these lettuce blends. With no offense to romaine or iceberg, it is neat to see and taste that there are other lettuces to grow.
Houghton Lake, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

Fly-in and Brat Lunch Saturday at 5Y2

The holiday weekend will include a chance to learn about aviation during EAA Chapter 1259’s annual Fly-in and Brat Lunch. The event returns to the Houghton Lake State Airport (5Y2) July 3. The fly-...
RestaurantsWRAL

Saturday Slowdown at RambleRill Farm

Categories: Restaurants & Bars, Attractions, Families & Parenting. Join us this Saturday, July 3, 10am-2pm for Saturday Slowdown at RambleRill! We'll have chair massages by Andy Freeman of Therapeutic Arts: Massage Therapy & Arts, beautiful blooms from Firefly Farm, honey and lamb (and lamb meatball samples!) from Fricks Farm & Apiaries, beef from Valley View Farm, plenty of produce, seedlings, handmade soaps and cards and more. Linger awhile: bring a picnic and play croquet, cornhole, or horseshoes or walk the woodland trail.
Enumclaw, WAparentmap.com

Open Farm Day at The Mason Jar Farm

Our Open Farm Days are for anyone who wants to meander the farm gardens, see a few furry friends, feed some chickens and visit our beautiful walk-up farm stand. All of the food is grown locally right on the Enumclaw Plateau. Meet your farmers Steve and Jenni and know the farmers who grow your food! Bring the kids, pack a picnic if you like and come unwind on a working farm — under the majestic views of Mount Rainier. (Tip: Visit us on Airbnb if you are looking for a quiet getaway,We would love to host you or visiting family in our Bungalow or Tiny House! Happy Summer see you at the farm!)
Heavener, OKPoteau Daily News & Sun

Heavener First Saturday Trade Day scheduled for this Saturday

The City of Heavener invites everyone to come to Blues Park to enjoy shopping with local vendors. The Heavener First Saturday Trade Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Vendors with a home business, retail shop, garden vegetables, baked goods and yard sale items may come and market with no fees required.
Societykchanews.com

St. Lucas Fun Day Filled with Activities Saturday

A full day of activities is offered during Fun Day in St. Lucas Saturday (06.26). Organizer Carol Castigan says festivities start at 7 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast followed by the parade at 10 a.m. The event concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m. She adds that this year’s raffle...
Petsbrownwoodnews.com

Animal Center to Hold Pet Adoption Day on Saturday

The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center will hold a pet adoption event this Saturday, June 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event will be hosted at Cricket Wireless, 1208 Looney Street (behind the Sonic near the Traffic T). Both dogs and cats will be on site and ready for a new home.
Buffalo, MNkrwc1360.com

24th Fishing Klinic for Kids Saturday at Buffalo Days

Sturges Park in Buffalo will be the site on Saturday for the largest fishing and outdoor recreation events for youngsters in Minnesota. The 24th Annual Fishing Klinic for Kids expects to draw thousands for a crash course in outdoor enjoyment with the help of dozens of displayers and supporters. Fishing...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Railroad Day is Saturday at Prairie Village

The annual Railroad Day returns to Prairie Village, just west of Madison, this weekend. Saturday is a day on the Prairie Village, Herman & Milwaukee Railroad. There will be rides all day on the train, doodlebug, motorcars, kiddie train and carousel. Train rides begin at 11:00 Saturday morning. The Roundhouse will be open for touring steam locomotives, as well as the “Emmanuel” Chapel car.
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Stay out late at the newly opened restaurant/gallery WHINO (4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington), which introduced an extended happy hour and after hours specials this week. The happy hour runs weekdays from 3 PM to 8 PM; after hours is Thursday through Saturday from 9 PM to 2 AM. Happy hours deals include a variety of sliders ($5 to $6), $10 wine tastings, and $8 cocktails. Late night, you’ll find $7 to $12 snacks, $15 wine tastings, and a $20 bourbon tasting.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Free Farm to Table class being held Saturday

DuBOIS — The first free Downtown DuBois Inc. Farm to Table Class is being held Saturday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with the DuBois Area Farmer’s Market which is hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates. It will be the first class of several over the summer.