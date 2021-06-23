Edwardsville, CM, Alton, EAWR, MELHS, Send Wrestlers To Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials State Meet

Several area wrestlers have qualified for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials State Meet this weekend in Springfield. The Class 3A sectional at Milliken University in Decatur saw five Tigers - Drew Gvillo at 170, Dylan Gvillo at 132, Drew Landau at 145, Evan Holderer at 195 and Connor Surtin at 126 - qualify for state. Drew Gvillo defeated Alton's Lawson Bruce in the 170 final, but both qualified for the state meet. Dylan Gvillo won the 132 title, while Landau came in third in his division, Surtin also finished third and Holderer came in fourth in his class.